Alpine Extends Partnership with Roland DG Until 2025

The BWT Alpine F1 Team have come to an agreement with Roland DG, which has seen their current relationship extend by a further three-years, taking them to 2025 together.

Roland DG are the world’s leading supplier of digital printing solutions, which are used on the decals and graphics found on the livery of the A522. As part of the deal, Roland DG will supply Alpine with it’s “world-leading ink-printing technology”.

This technology will not only be used on the A522’s, but also on the team’s trucks and signs surrounding their bases. Roland DG as part of the deal will also supply the French team’s graphic department and paint shops with the TrueVIS VG3-640 print and cut machines, the best in the business. Roland DG will supply training to the Alpine staff who will need to use the machines, to create striking designs.

Joe McNamara, BWT Alpine F1 Team Paint & Graphics Manager is “thrilled” that the partnership will continue for three more years, with Roland DG being “very easy to get along with”.

“I’m thrilled to continue our relationship with Roland DG. The past two years of our partnership have been enormously rewarding. They are very easy to get along with and quick to offer assistance whenever we might need it. Their industry-leading printing machines have resulted in a noticeable jump in quality in the decals and graphics we produce. More than that, the Roland DG family is made up of very friendly and enthusiastic people who are the reason why they are more than just another supplier.”



Stephen Davis, Marketing Director at Roland DG EMEA is equally pleased for their relationship with Alpine to be extending, and is looking forward to supplying them with the best machines.

“We’re delighted to be renewing our partnership with BWT Alpine F1 Team and continuing to provide the latest technology in print and cut, allowing them to stay ahead of the curve. Our machines provide the speed and precision required to be race-ready within a limited time frame. For us, this partnership is all about Roland and the future of Formula 1 excelling together.”