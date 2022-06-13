Alpine’s Otmar Szafnauer: “We’re looking ahead to make further inroads on fourth place”

BWT Alpine F1 Team brought home a double points finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Fernando Alonso finishing seventh after starting tenth and Esteban Ocon moving up into the points to finish tenth after starting thirteenth.

Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer said that having both cars earn points was attainable for the team considering the unique challenges that the high-speed street circuit present. With five drivers retiring, including both Scuderia Ferrari cars ahead, attrition played a role in Alpine’s success.

“The aim today was to have both cars finish the race inside the points and we’ve been able to achieve that. The characteristics of the Baku City Circuit brings a unique challenge to both the drivers and the cars and we felt if we could get both cars across the chequered flag we would be in the points.”

Szafnauer said that there was a potential for an even better result in Baku, as Ocon’s starting position set the team back. When it came to race day, however, he was pleased with the performance of both drivers, who each gained positions during the race.

“There was more potential in our package this weekend. Esteban was unfortunate in qualifying, which put him slightly further back on the grid than we would have liked. That said, both drivers drove smart, well calculated races today when it counts for points and we can be pleased that both made up places and into the top ten.”

With this weekend’s result, Alpine has overtaken Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN for fifth in the constructors standings. Szafnauer said the team will be looking to continue the momentum and push toward McLaren F1 Team in fourth.

“We’ll debrief over the next couple of days and we look forward to heading back to Montreal next weekend for the highly anticipated return of the Canadian Grand Prix. We’ve moved into fifth in the Constructors’ and we’re looking ahead to make further inroads on fourth place.”