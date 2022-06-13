Andy Lally joins SSGLR for Xfinity road courses

Longtime road course ace Andy Lally has found slightly more employment for the rest of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as he announced Monday that he is joining SS-Green Light Racing for the remaining road races. His new itinerary starts at Road America on 2 July followed by Indianapolis Motor Speedway (30 July), Watkins Glen International (20 August), and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (8 October). He will drive the #08 Ford Mustang in the four races.

“Very happy to announce that I’ll be doing ALL of the remaining @NASCAR_Xfinity road course races with @SSGLR0708 in the #08 starting at Road America! Plenty of room on the car for interested sponsors as well,” posted Lally on Twitter. While he mentioned he is doing all road courses, the team’s own tweet simply referred to “select events” beginning at Road America.

Lally is no stranger to SSGLR, running three Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course races for the organisation from 2014 to 2015 and in 2017 as well as the 2015 Watkins Glen event. A sports car veteran, all nineteen of his Xfinity starts since his début in 2007 have come on road courses with nine top tens and four top fives.

He was contracted to run the 2022 road courses for Alpha Prime Racing but departed the team in January. Nevertheless, after skipping the first road race at Circuit of the Americas in March, he rejoined the team for the next event at Portland International Raceway, where he finished seventeenth.

David Starr is running the bulk of the 2022 schedule in the #08 but stepped aside for road ringer Spencer Pumpelly at Portland. Joe Graf Jr., the team’s full-timer in the #07, has also piloted the #08.