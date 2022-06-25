Browning: “Pole where we should be” as he takes GB3 lead

Luke Browning took second place in Race 1 on Saturday as the GB3 Championship visited Snetterton 300.

Callum Voisin took his second win of the season ahead, having started from pole, with Joel Granfors third.

Granfors squeezed the Hitech GP driver towards the pit wall from the start, hindering both’s efforts in trying to fight Voisin early on.

Browning gave The Checkered Flag a view into the cockpit podium celebrations.

“Very tight, there was a car width and a car width only, to say the least,“ he said.

“But I got a brilliant getaway from the start, great clutch release.

“It really felt like I got that grip on the start, I must’ve warmed the tyres just right.”

The GB3 Championship introduced the new Tatuus MSV-022 this season, featuring altered front and rear wings, a traditional F3-style airbox and a larger diffuser, all of which add downforce and the accompanying dirty air.

“It’s quite difficult to overtake around here with the dirty air, especially with the wind being so up today, it was really quite a struggle to follow,” Browning added.

“But regardless it’s great to drive a GB3 car around Snetterton. I think [our] clean air pace will really show tomorrow.”

He won at Oulton Park in a wildcard appearance with Fortec Motorsport in the penultimate round of last season, repeating the feat twice in the first round of this year.

That was in the now-obsolete Tatuus BF3-020; he was still able to point out key differences between the two.

“The front wing gives off a lot more wash, the rear wing is very similar [to last year] but the rear diffuser gives off a lot more [disturbance] as well.

“But that’s the simple price you have to pay, the higher you get you have to deal with it, manage tyres etc, so it’s a good championship for that for sure.

“It’s difficult to see out of the left mirror with the airbox but it’s perfectly visible if you set it up correctly. It’s just [about] getting used to it.“

Browning’s second-fastest lap in a Qualifying session that ramped up right at the end put him on pole for Race 2 on Sunday morning, with Saturday’s polesitter Voisin starting fifth.

“Pole’s perfect, it’s where we want to be, it’s where we should be. That’s where we want to be starting and I think we’ll be quick enough to take the win.”

With title rival Granfors finishing third, a five-point swing for Browning means he inherits the Championship lead after the Swedish driver arrived in Norfolk ahead by just a single point.

“It’s good, it’s a nice thing to be feeling. We’ll just continue doing what we’re doing, keep our heads down, keep racing clean.

“I think we’re fast enough just as long as I keep my head down.“