Cadillac Reveal First Images of LMDh

Marking the manufacturer’s return to the world motorsport stage after 20 years, Cadillac Racing have revealed the first images of their highly anticipated LMDh contender.

Having been a major contender in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship since 2017 with the Cadillac DPi-V.R, the American brand has already aligned itself with the top tier of sportscar racing in America. This new project sees the team looking to expand on their racing presence, looking to take their victorious streak to race tracks around the world. The Project GTP Hypercar will make its on-track debut at the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona before taking on full season campaigns in both IMSA and the FIA World Endurance Championship, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The car has been co-designed by Cadillac Racing, Cadillac Design and Dallara to incorporate key brand characteristics into optimising the LMDh regulations. Elements such as vertical lights and floating blades link the Project GTP back to the Cadillacs of the past as well as a subtle nod towards the future.

Chris Mikalauskas, lead exterior creative designer for Cadillac, commented that: “The Project GTP Hypercar is a unique convergence of form and function and showcases Cadillac’s future performance aesthetic.”

Testing will begin in the summer, with the driver line ups for the IMSA and WEC program still to be announced.