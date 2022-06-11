Formula 1

Charles Leclerc: “This one is particularly satisfying as I wasn’t expecting it”

Credit: Scuderia Ferrari Press Office

Charles Leclerc admitted his pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was unexpected after struggling to find the performance needed in either of the first two phases of Qualifying.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver believed the Oracle Red Bull Racing pairing of Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen had looked on course to beat him to top spot thanks to their pace in Q1 and Q2, but in Q3, Leclerc came alive and took pole by almost three-tenths of a second.

Leclerc felt he did not leave much on the table during his final run around the Baku City Circuit, and now he is eager to convert the pole into victory, something he has not done for the past three races despite starting at the front.

“Taking pole position always feels good, but this one is particularly satisfying as I wasn’t expecting it,” said Leclerc.  “Our competitors looked stronger than us, especially in Q1 and Q2.

“On my last run in Q3, everything came together. I don’t think I left much on the table and I am very happy with my lap.

“I really look forward to the race. I love street tracks and it’s very special to push to the limit with the walls. Tyre management will be key. It’s an element we have managed well in the past two races, so I am optimistic and just want to finish the job.”

“I knew I had to take that extra bit of risk on the last attempt” – Carlos Sainz Jr.

Team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr. was positive after his Qualifying result in Baku, although a mistake on his final run prevented him from improving on fourth on the grid.

Sainz had been fastest of all after the first runs in Q3, but a slide exiting turn two left him behind the eight ball, and he was unable to improve on his earlier run, meaning he slid down the order to fourth when Leclerc, Pérez and Verstappen all completed their final efforts.

Despite starting fourth, Sainz knows anything can happen in Baku, and he will be doing everything he can to move forward and fight for his first career FIA Formula 1 World Championship race victory on Sunday.

“It was quite a positive day on my side despite the final result,” said Sainz.  “I felt better in the car and more comfortable when pushing the limits.

“We progressed well through the sessions and I found myself quickest before the last run. It was extremely close at the top and I knew I had to take that extra bit of risk on the last attempt. Sometimes it goes well and sometimes, like today, you miss out on a better result.

“Unlike other circuits, the starting position is not that critical here in Baku and anything can happen tomorrow. We’ll try to attack and gain positions during the race to bring home a strong result.

“The team gave us a great car again today so congrats to everyone and to Charles.”

Carlos Sainz Jr. will start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from fourth on the grid – Credit: Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
