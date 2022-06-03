EOS Join Sauber Technologies in Three-Year Manufacturing Technology Partnership

On 24 May 2022, Sauber Technologies announced the birth of a brand-new partnership with EOS, in what will be a three-year manufacturing technology collaboration.

EOS are a leading supplier in manufacturing solutions, which they do through industrial 3D printing. The pair entered a partnership at the recent Spanish Grand Prix, where the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN collected eight-points through Valtteri Bottas.

The partnership will initially be focused around developing and manufacturing aerodynamic spoiler designs, as well as end-use parts for race cars and production aids.

As part of the new pairing, Sauber Technologies will install EOS’ P 500 3D-printer, the pinnacle of 3D printing technology.

Markus Glasser, Senior Vice President EMEA at EOS is hoping that with the help of Sauber, the pair can “set new benchmarks”.

“We see AM applications in F1 for both prototyping and serial production where reproducible part quality is key. Together with Sauber we are aiming to set new benchmarks here. With more serial AM applications in F1, automation will be essential too, enabling higher productivity and reduced costs per part. Sauber is the first customer for polymer-based AM, integrating this into its production, including the installation of an EOS P 500 system.”

Christoph Hansen, COO Sauber Technologies is equally as optimistic about the partnership, Hansen believes that both companies “share the same passion”.

“EOS and Sauber share the same passion for application-driven design and the highest quality standards, which we want to offer in motorsports and beyond. EOS’s company culture is a perfect fit for us, which is why we decided to enter this partnership.

“From a technology perspective, we co-operate with EOS because its ecosystem of partners and sister companies not only enables the end-to-end solutions we need, including automation, but provides us with highly custom solutions via AMCM (Additive Manufacturing Customized Machines).”