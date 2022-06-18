Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: “The car seems to be performing quite well at this challenging track”

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: BWT Alpine F1 Team

Fernando Alonso enjoyed a ‘decent’ couple of practice sessions at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Friday, with the Spaniard ending inside the top five in both.

The BWT Alpine F1 Team driver was third fastest in the first session as the FIA Formula 1 World Championship made its return to Canada for the first time since 2019, and he followed that up by setting the fifth fastest time in the second session.

Alonso says the current generation of Formula 1 cars make the track in Montréal a much different challenge compared to what it used to be, but it was good for him to get as much track running as he could to prepare for the rest of the weekend.

“I think it was another decent Friday for us today,” said Alonso.  “The car seems to be performing quite well at this challenging track here in Montreal. 

“We haven’t raced in Canada for a number of years and it does feel a bit different than in previous years. Things like riding the kerbs gives a very different feeling with the ground effect cars.

“Overall, it was a good experience today. It looks like it could be a mixed weather forecast tomorrow, so we tried to get as much data as we could in preparation for the race.” 

“Hopefully we can make the most of the opportunities” – Esteban Ocon

Team-mate Esteban Ocon also feel like Alpine have a competitive car in Canada, even if part of his first session was affected by a braking issue caused by an errant plastic bag.

The Frenchman, who has not raced at the venue since 2018, was forced to pit early in first practice due to the issue, and although he was able to resume his running not too long later, he was unable to better fifteenth.

Ocon had a better second session and placed inside the top ten, and despite his missed running early on, he felt it was a productive day for the team, and he hopes to make the most of the car in Saturday’s Qualifying session.

“It feels good to be back in Montreal and drive here after four years away for me,” said Ocon.  “Today was all about getting back to grips with the track and understanding it.

“It’s important to tune the car and optimise it as best as we can for a track like this and I think we used both sessions well for that today. We were a bit unlucky early in FP1 with the plastic bag getting stuck in my front right brake and losing time, but it was a productive day nevertheless.

“We missed the rain by minutes today but looks like it will be wet tomorrow and we might see a bit of a shuffle in the order of cars, which could make it interesting.

“From the looks of it, we have a competitive car, so hopefully we can make the most of the opportunities.”

Esteban Ocon placed tenth in second practice in Canada – Credit: BWT Alpine F1 Team
Share
12833 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Vettel Remaining ‘Realistic’ about Aston Martin’s Qualifying Potential Despite Strong Friday

By
2 Mins read
Sebastian Vettel placed fourth in Friday’s second practice session in Canada, but he remains realistic that Aston Martin are not yet ready to fight at the front of the field.
Formula 1

Ten-Place Grid Penalty for Leclerc after Unscheduled Engine Component Change in Canada

By
2 Mins read
Charles Leclerc’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix engine failure has had bigger consequences for him in Canada after Ferrari were forced to trigger a grid penalty after changing his control electronics component to one outside of his allowed number for the season.
Formula 1

Verstappen Pleased with Strong Friday Showing in Canada whilst Pérez Admits to Struggles

By
2 Mins read
Max Verstappen topped both practice sessions on Friday as the Canadian Grand Prix made a welcome return to the Formula 1 schedule after two years away.