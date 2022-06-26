Flack “quite happy” with first GB3 podium in “learning year”

Marcos Flack took his first GB3 Championship podium in Race 3 at Snetterton on Sunday, coming home second for Douglas Motorsport.

The Checkered Flag spoke to one of the team’s two Australian drivers after the podium celebrations.

“I’m very happy. To get a podium, even though it’s a Race 3 podium, I’m quite happy and hopefully we can build on this going into the next round.”

Flack is dovetailing his GB3 campaign with ADAC F4 outings and a full Italian F4 season; we asked him about the challenges of adapting to different cars so often.

“It can be quite difficult coming to some tracks,” he said.

“Going back to Italian F4 is a lot easier than jumping in the GB3 car; the GB3 car’s a lot faster, it has a lot more aero.

“I’ve struggled with the car a little bit in the past but I think I’m getting on top of that, so it’s quite enjoyable.”

The former F4 British Championship driver hopes his schedule won’t preclude him from GB3’s visit to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in July.

“It’s looking good that I get to race at Spa, it’s an amazing track. I did ADAC F4 around there earlier in the year and it’s amazing. I’m really looking forward to going there in GB3.”

“My schedule’s very busy and I’m flying everywhere every week, doing sims for different teams and all that sort of stuff.”

The GB3 Championship introduced the new Tatuus MSV-022 for this season, and is Flack’s first competitive taste of F3-spec machinery, having tested with Douglas at Donington Park last October.

“It’s a great car, I enjoy driving it and it’s on great English tracks, so the experience I’m gaining from this, I feel is very valuable going forward.”