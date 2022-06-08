G2G Racing adds Truck newcomers Mason Filippi, Travis McCullough for Sonoma

As the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Northern California to race at Sonoma Raceway, G2G Racing has enlisted a pair of California natives to help out as Mason Filippi will drive the #46 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro and Travis McCullough is in the #47. Neither driver is locked into the race and will therefore have to qualify their way in.

Filippi is fresh off making his NASCAR Xfinity Series début on Saturday at Portland, where he finished twenty-fifth for DGM Racing. He entered the race with much success in sports cars as a former Pirelli World Challenge and TC America Series racer, and currently competes in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR class for Bryan Herta Autosport. He finished second in the 2019 MPC standings, while he is currently eleventh in points. Filippi boasts three career wins in the MPC.

While Filippi is more than familiar with road courses, McCullough is more a mainstay of short tracks in series like the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour and Lucas Oil Modifieds. That is not to say that he has no road racing experience, having started his career on such a discipline and making a pair of starts in the now-ARCA Menards Series West in 2007 and 2008 at Sonoma; he also entered the Auto Club Speedway infield road course race during the former season but his car failed to start. The 2008 Sonoma race ended with an eighteenth.

“Been a dream to run one of these Trucks,” McCullough commented. “Going back to my original roots of road racing in a new series. It will have its learning curves, but still will be one for the books.”

G2G Racing, a new team for the 2022 season, began the year with hopes of running two full-time entries but has since retracted to a single truck racing the majority of the calendar with multiple drivers. At the first road course race at Circuit of the Americas, Matt Jaskol finished thirty-third in the #46 while the #47 failed to make the race with Samuel LeComte. COTA was the #47’s last attempted race to date, and has only made two starts with Johnny Sauter at Daytona and Brennan Poole at Atlanta. Save for a DNQ at Daytona and skipping Bristol Dirt, the #46 has run every race with Jaskol holding its best finish of nineteenth at Atlanta, and it sits thirty-fourth in owner points.