“Hopefully I can use some of that Canadian magic!” – Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo is in high spirits ahead of this weekend’s returning Canadian Grand Prix, after a strong performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Australian finished eighth at the Baku City Circuit; crucially ahead of team-mate Lando Norris.

The good result has given the 32-year-old a much needed confidence boost, ahead of a circuit which Ricciardo as fond memories of. The Australian driver claimed his first victory at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 2014, whilst racing for Oracle Red Bull Racing.

It’ll be the first Formula 1 event in Canada since 2019, after the pandemic saw the Grand Prix cancelled for back-to-back years.

Ricciardo is excited ahead of the weekend, where he’s hoping to build on his momentum from Azerbaijan.

“All of my favourite races seem to start with M, Melbourne, Monaco, Monza and, obviously, Montreal. I’m buzzing to be going back to Canada after a couple of years. Montreal is a great city and there’s always a brilliant atmosphere so I’m looking forward to soaking that all up and using it to keep pushing forward on track – it’s always a fun one. I got my first win there back in 2014, so hopefully I can use some of that Canadian magic to get some more points for the team this time round.

“It was great to get back in the points in Baku after a tough few races. It was a difficult one, but the hard work and determination clearly paid off and I’m going to use this momentum we have going heading into part two of this double header. I’m excited.”

“I feel up for the challenge” – Lando Norris

Norris goes into this weekend hoping for a good end to the double-header, after being left disappointed with how the car performed in Baku. The British driver finished the race in ninth, one spot behind his team-mate.

Norris has only raced in Canada once before in 2019, where his race ended on Lap nine. The Brit who was in his rookie season at the time, saw his rear suspension collapse as a result of extreme brake heat.

The McLaren F1 Team driver is hoping for better luck this weekend, where he’s feeling “up for the challenge”

“I’m excited to be heading back to Canada. It will be my second time racing there so it’ll be great to get back on track in front of the Canadian fans. The 2019 race certainly didn’t end the way I wanted it to, so I’m looking forward to getting back on track and giving it my all. I’ve done my prep on the sim and I feel up for the challenge in these new cars.

“Baku was difficult with the windy conditions, but it was important to get a double points finish for the team. We still have some work to do to get further up the grid, but I’m confident we will get there, and we have a great team of people working at track and back at the factory to continually push us forward. Let’s keep looking ahead and hopefully grab some more points this weekend!”