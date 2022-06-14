“It’s a disappointing outcome for us” – Charles Leclerc

It was a disappointing race for Scuderia Ferrari on Sunday, with both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr having to retire their cars from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. It was the first time since 2009 at the Albert Park Circuit, that Ferrari had no cars cross the finish line due to reliability issues. Leclerc went into the pit box very gingerly on Lap 21, with a visible power unit problem.

Leclerc was doing superbly out front, holding back the two Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers of Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen. However, with the car failure the Monegasque driver has slipped down to third in the Drivers’ championship, leaving the Ferrari driver with plenty of catching up to do.

Leclerc addressed the disappointing end to the Grand Prix after his retirement, where he reiterated his point that the team must “get on top of things”.

“It’s a disappointing outcome for us today. At the beginning of the first stint on the Mediums we weren’t particularly strong, but towards the end of it, we started catching Checo (Perez). During the Virtual Safety Car, we decided to take the opportunity and pit for Hards, which was the right thing to do.

“It put us in a position where we could lead the race and what we had to focus on from then on was managing the tyres to the end. We then had an issue with the power unit and had to retire. It’s time to go home and reset before Canada. We have to get on top of things and come back stronger there.”

“Today’s result is hard to accept.” – Carlos Sainz Jr.

Similarly, Sainz retired on the track at Turn Four when his car suffered a hydraulic problem. A sudden noise made him stop from the race as other cars drove right past him.

The retirement means Sainz is virtually out of the title race already, after yet another unfortunate event.

Reflecting on the race, the Spanish driver said, “After the start we opened the gap to manage the tyres and try to extend the first stint longer into the race. Unfortunately, a hydraulic problem occurred on lap 9 and that was it.

“Together with Charles’ issue, this is definitely a difficult day for the entire team and our fans, as we lost valuable points and mileage. For one reason or another, it’s been complicated to build a strong momentum so far this season. However, we are a very strong team and I have absolutely no doubt we have the ability and determination to come back stronger. There is still a long way to go this year. On to Canada.“