“It’s going to be harsh in these new cars” – Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen is hoping to bounce back this weekend at the returning Canadian Grand Prix, after an unfortunate retirement last weekend in Azerbaijan. The Dane suffered a suspected power unit failure, after a puff of smoke was seen coming out of his VF22 moments before his retirement.

This weekend’s visit to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is the sport’s first since 2019, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It’s a venue that Magnussen “really likes” and is very excited for the challenge. Usually drivers will attempt to use as much kerb as possible to gain lap-time, however, this season that certainly won’t be happening.

“Montreal is a cool, cool place. It’s a nice track as well, it’s pretty unique, it’s kind of like a street circuit but then also a hybrid – I really like it. It’s very bumpy so it’s going to be harsh in these new cars as they’re very stiff. it’s going to be challenge I’m sure but a good one.

“The goal is to score points, that’s for sure. I think we have the car to do that and I’m looking forward to going there.”

Magnussen’s best-ever finish in Montreal is twelfth, his father Jan Magnussen, achieved a best result of sixth at the circuit in 1998. Ahead of the weekend, Magnussen discussed the importance of having family attend races.

“It’s always awesome to have family come to races – they’ve been such a big part of my career ever since I was a little boy and to have them at races is great. Of course, with my dad it’s a little extra because he’s been there himself and he’s good to talk to because he understands everything that I say. Everything that I’m talking about, he’s been there himself.”

“I have good memories from Canada” – Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher had a weekend in Baku to forget, after Qualifying last and then finishing fourteenth. It means that the young German is still yet to score his first-ever Formula 1 point.

Schumacher will be up against it this weekend, as he’s never actually raced on the circuit. He has though visited the venue with his famous father, as the young German explained some of his favourite memories from the track.

“I’ve been to Montreal maybe once or twice as a child, aged 11 or 12. I remember it was fun to go and visit because it was so different to all the other race tracks I’d been to before and you have the groundhogs running around which is quite fun.

“As a kid, I was fishing out the back of the Mercedes garage and I actually caught a few – I built the hook myself from the office stationery – and eventually we bought a little fishing rod. I also remember asking if I could go onto the grid, and the team said only if I made a cake. I baked a cake, did the frosting and once I gave it to them, I got the grid pass! I have good memories from Canada.

“It has all the flares of a street track, just because of the walls, but it’s a permanent track. I think it’s quite unique in the fact that you’re surrounded by water for most of the time – the only place that comes close is Melbourne – so I think that is quite different. In terms of the track, I haven’t driven there yet but I’ve driven on the simulator so I’m just excited to go. A lot of crazy races have happened there in the past so I’m sure this year will be an interesting one too.”

This weekend represents both the end of one of the most gruelling double-headers of the season, but also the final flyaway race until October. Teams and drivers have had to travel from Azerbaijan to Canada back-to-back, in what is a mentally draining 2022 calendar.

Schumacher is glad that he’ll soon be back in Europe, as it’ll reduce the stress on both him and the team.

“For everybody, not just for us drivers, it’s a tough journey. We go from one continent to another within a few days, which is crazy that it is that way, but that’s how it is and everyone has to handle it. I’m sure once everyone gets back to Europe, it will be slightly less stressful to get cars ready, pack up to leave a track and try to make it to the next race. It’s just more of a rhythm when we get to Europe but it’s still a huge amount of stress – albeit less than going from Azerbaijan to Canada.”