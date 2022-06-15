Formula 1

“It’s important for the team to stay focused” – McLaren’s Andreas Seidl

Credit: McLaren Media Centre

Team Principal of the McLaren F1 Team, Andreas Seidl, is hopeful that his team can remain “focused” for this weekend’s returning Canadian Grand Prix after a long commute from Azerbaijan.

This weekend’s race in Canada represents the end of one of the most demanding double-headers of the season, due to the incredible distance between last weekend’s race in Azerbaijan, and this weekend’s in Canada. It was a somewhat good weekend for McLaren in Baku, after the team scored a double points finish. Daniel Ricciardo finished eighth, with Lando Norris finishing right behind in ninth.

The British team will be hoping for a better result at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, as some of their main rivals scored big points at the Baku City Circuit.

Seidl is happy to be returning to Canada, after the circuit failed to feature on the calendar since 2019 due to COVID-19.

“We’re looking forward to going back to Canada after a two-year hiatus. The track is a favourite of lots of the drivers and it will be great to see the Canadian fans again, we felt an incredible amount of support there in 2019.  

“It will be interesting to see how our cars perform on the track. It’s a fast circuit with a few chicanes and the infamous wall of champions, all of which allows for some good overtaking opportunities and hopefully an exciting race.

“It’s important for the team to stay focused as we head into the second half of a double header so let’s keep pushing!” 

