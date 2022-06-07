Lando Norris anticipates upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix: “Last year’s race showed that anything can happen”

McLaren F1 Team’s Lando Norris looks forward to more action on the streets of Baku at the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as he comes off of a sixth place finish in Monaco. He hopes to continue his streak of points finishes at Baku City Circuit, a track known for its unpredictability and ability to harbour exciting results.

Norris said he is interested to see how the new 2022 cars run around the “unique” venue, which includes long straights, several ninety degree turns and little room for error.

“I’m excited to be heading to Baku! It’s cool to be at another street circuit and last year’s race showed that anything can happen. It will be great to see what we can do in the new cars around this unique circuit. I’ve finished in the points both times I’ve raced at this track so hopefully I can keep that up and get some more points for the team this year.”

Norris said that he feels healthy again and ready to take on another double header after having a weekend off to fully recover from tonsillitis, which he had been diagnosed with after the Spanish Grand Prix.

‘I’m feeling back to usual myself after the weekend off and I’ve recovered well after a tough two weeks. I’m excited to see what I can do going into this next double header, so let’s get stuck in!”

“I’m ready to take advantage of any opportunities that come my way” – Daniel Ricciardo

Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo likewise enjoys the interesting street circuit, and has set his focus on ensuring the best possible track position in qualifying– regardless of the amount of overtaking that the track, paired with the new cars, will afford him.

“I’m a big fan of the Baku Circuit, it has some exciting features and it’s always a fun battle heading into Turn 1, where you often end up with three cars running side by side. There’s a couple of different ways we can play it strategy wise this weekend but track position for lights out on Sunday will be important, even with the overtaking opportunities the longest straight on the calendar offers.”

Following a disappointing result in Monaco, where he finished thirteenth, Ricciardo said that he is “confident” in the ability of him and his team to make a step forward and capitalise on the unusual opportunities that may be presented to him in Baku.

“There’s always an element of unpredictability at street circuits so I’m ready to take advantage of any opportunities that come my way. Whilst Monaco wasn’t quite what I wanted it to be, I’m feeling confident that we can keep pushing ahead and make the most of this weekend. Well done Baku!”