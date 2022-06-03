‘Mansell Mania’ Set to Arrive at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Nigel Mansell will attend this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed at the end of June, with the 1992 Formula 1 World Champion set to drive some of his former racing cars.

2022 marks the thirtieth anniversary of his one and only World Championship triumph, and Mansell will be reunited with the car that took him to the title, Williams Racing’s brilliant FW14B.

Mansell will also drive up Goodwood’s historic hill track in a Team Lotus 91 from 1982, Scuderia Ferrari 639 and Scuderia Ferrari 640 as the festival honours one of the legends of Formula 1, who started one hundred and eighty seven Grand Prix between 1980 and 1995, winning thirty-one of them.

He also won the CART IndyCar World Series in 1993 after opting to not to defend his Formula 1 title, winning five of the thirty-two races he competed in for Newman/Haas Racing.

“I’m thrilled to be coming to the Festival of Speed this year!” said Mansell. “It’s always a wonderful event and I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel of some of my cars again and celebrating thirty years since my World Championship with all the Goodwood fans.”

The Duke of Richmond, who hosts the Goodwood Festival of Speed, has welcomed the news that one of Formula 1’s World Champions will be in attendance in 2022, and he expects the crowds to celebrate his amazing career across the event that takes place on 23-26 June.

“As we prepare to celebrate the ‘Masterminds of Motorsport’, I am delighted that Nigel will be joining us at the Festival of Speed to celebrate his incredible achievements in Formula 1,” said the Duke of Richmond.

“We know our fans will be eager to see Nigel in action on the Hill and have a chance to applaud his historic career.”