McLaren announces technology partnership with Cadence

McLaren Racing announced an official technology partnership with Cadence Design Systems Inc. ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. Cadence’s branding was added to MCL36 as of last weekend’s race, and was also displayed on Arrow McLaren SP cars at the Indianapolis 500 to kick off the partnership. 

McLaren Racing Director of Partnerships Matt Dennington said that Cadence will play a significant role in the team’s “design operations” and will help McLaren continue to push for improved performance. 

“We’re delighted to welcome Cadence to the McLaren Racing family. Cadence is a technology leader that prioritises innovation. Its CFD and advanced electronic technologies will be crucial assets for our design operations. We look forward to a fast-paced collaboration that supports our constant drive to boost our on-track performance.

“The Monaco Grand Prix is a fantastic event to launch our partnership, and we’re excited that Cadence will join our brand across multiple race series this weekend by running on the Arrow McLaren SP cars for the Indy 500.”

Cadence’s Fidelity CFD (computational fluid dynamics) Software will be used to help McLaren better understand airflow and take on advanced design projects that will assist in the development of their cars. 

Cadence’s KT Moore, Vice President, Corporate Marketing, looks forward to bringing Cadence’s technology to McLaren in order to support the team’s efforts to move further up the grid.

“As part of the McLaren Racing family, we’re bringing our Fidelity CFD Software to the team, supporting the team in its ongoing pursuit of boosting performance, and we will collaborate with McLaren to continually push and innovate. We’re looking forward to the multi-year partnership and achieving milestones together that put the team on the road to victory.”

