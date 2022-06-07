McLaren’s Andreas Seidl: “The team is feeling prepared for Baku after the European double header”

McLaren F1 Team Principal Andreas Seidl said that the team was hard at work last week in preparation for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the double-header ahead, focused on analysing and better understanding how to get the most of their new upgrades.

“The team is feeling prepared for Baku after the European double header. We’ve been busy over the last week analysing the data we’ve gathered on our new upgrades and ensuring they’re fully optimised. This has also been an opportunity for the team to rest up and get ready to go for another set of exciting back-to-back races.”

Coming off the Monaco Grand Prix, Seidl said that the set-up of the cars will need to be entirely different than last time out in order for the car to suit the uniquely high-speed sections of the street circuit.

“While both Baku and Monaco are street circuits, both require a very different approach to setting up the car. Its long straight, which sees the highest top speed on the calendar, demands a reduced downforce setup, which is rare for a street circuit.”

With such small margins of error at Baku City Circuit, Seidl said he predicts an unpredictable, eventful race that could work for or against the team.

“What remains the same, however, is that that any mistake is punished at a street circuit. That presents both challenges and opportunities, which I’m sure will create an exciting race. Let’s keep pushing and maximise this weekend before heading over to Canada.”