Mercedes’ Toto Wolff: “We’re aiming to make another step forward” at the British Grand Prix

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Principal Toto Wolff looks forward to the team’s home race weekend at the British Grand Prix, where he hopes they will be able to continue their forward momentum.

“Silverstone is next, and it’s always a highlight of the year. The fans are so passionate and knowledgeable. It’s also our local event, with Brackley and Brixworth close by. Our team members will be trackside on Friday watching from the stands and seeing the results of their hard work in action, which is incredibly exciting!”

Mercedes is coming off a successful round at the Canadian Grand Prix, where Hamilton made his first podium appearance since the season opener with a third place finish, and Russell finished just behind in fourth. Wolff said that the car showed great potential in Montréal, but maintains that there is still a way to go until they can compete at the top.

“Canada was our fifth podium of the season, and we were happy to collect solid points. While we can be pleased with the flashes of speed that the W13 showed, there’s still a mountain to climb. A lot of work is needed to get to the front, but we have a clearer direction now. We’re focused on finding more and more performance as the season progresses.”

The team has gotten into a rhythm of high-scoring finishes– with Russell finishing in the top five every race this season– and is yet to suffer a retirement. As a result, Mercedes is solidly third in the constructor’s standings, currently forty points behind Scuderia Ferrari. Wolff is optimistic about the team’s ability to find further success in Silverstone and move closer to the frontrunners.

“We know the top two teams have a considerable advantage. Our challenge is to close that gap. Silverstone has been good to us in the past; we have some improvements coming; and it’s a smoother track. We’re aiming to make another step forward.”