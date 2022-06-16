Mercedes Working ‘Flat Out’ to Close the Gap on Leading Two Teams – Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff was pleased to see the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team were able to capitalise on the misfortune of Scuderia Ferrari during last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix despite a tricky weekend for the team.

The bouncing down the straights at the Baku City Circuit were uncomfortable for both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, with the latter in obvious pain after the event where he struggled to get out of his car having finished fourth.

But despite the issues Mercedes had in Azerbaijan they scored a good number of points, and Team Principal Wolff says it was the best result possible based on the limitations of the W13 at this stage of the season.

“Baku was a tricky weekend for us, particularly with the bouncing issues, but we really maximised the opportunities that came our way and left Azerbaijan with a solid collection of points,” said Wolff.

“We benefited from the misfortune of others, but reliability is an important factor in Formula 1 and there’s no shortage of hard work at Brackley and Brixworth behind getting both cars to the finish line.”

Wolff says the team are working extremely hard to reduce the large gap between them and the two teams at the front of the championship, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Ferrari.

“We once again found ourselves clear of the midfield in terms of pace, but a chunk behind the top two teams,” he said. “We’re working flat out to close that gap.

“But with an underperforming package, I loved seeing the fight in the team to pull together and get us the best result possible with the tools at hand. That spirit will bring us back competing at the front.”

Wolff says everyone is excited to return to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the first time since 2019, and he hopes the team can make a step forward and return to the kind of form they showed in the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

“Having not been to Montreal since 2019, we’re all excited to return,” he said. “It’s a wonderful city and the Canadian fans are very passionate about F1.

“The track is a unique challenge, with chicanes separated by long straights. We’re looking forward to seeing what the weekend has in store and hope we can take a step forward.”