Nicholas Latifi ‘Super Excited’ and Ready for First Home Grand Prix in Montréal

Despite it being his third season in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, this weekend will see Nicholas Latifi finally race in his home Grand Prix, with the Canadian race back on the calendar after a two-year hiatus.

The race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve was postponed in both 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving Latifi unable to perform in front of his home fans, but this weekend, the Williams Racing driver will finally get that chance.

“I’m super excited to finally be heading to Canada for my first home race!” said Latifi. “Getting the opportunity to compete at home and seeing all the Canadian fans will be a great feeling.”

Looking ahead to the weekend, Latifi does not know if the track will be one to suit Williams, but he will be looking to maximise his result, something he was unable to do last time out in Azerbaijan after a couple of penalties left him alone at the back of the pack.

“It’s another track with long straights, which we seem competitive on,” he said. “However, some corners may not be particularly well suited to our car, based off my previous experience from FP1 sessions, so that might balance us out a little bit.

“With it being a double-header, we’ve got the chance to put Baku behind us and immediately use what we’ve learned to make the most out of this weekend.”

“If you’re good in chicanes you tend to go pretty well around there” – Alexander Albon

Team-mate Alexander Albon is equally excited to be racing in Canada again, having done so with Scuderia Toro Rosso (now Scuderia AlphaTauri) back in 2019.

Albon, who has scored Williams’ only points of 2022 so far thanks to a tenth place in Australia and a ninth in Miami, says the Canadian track has a good flow to it, and the pace will come if you can attack the chicanes.

“Canada is a cool circuit and it’s great to come back,” said Albon. “I’ve raced there once before in 2019 and it’s a nice mix of chicanes with a good flow to it.

“So, if you’re good in chicanes you tend to go pretty well around there. You’ve also got the walls which make it really exciting to drive.

“I really enjoying being in Montreal and obviously it’s a home race for Nicky. I can’t wait for the weekend to get started.”