“Nothing beats a home crowd” – Lando Norris

Lando Norris is fired up and ready to go this weekend at the British Grand Prix, as the Brit puts the disappointment of the Canadian Grand Prix behind him ahead of his and the team’s home race.

The British GP is always a fan and driver favourite, with the British crowd being well-known for generating one of the best atmospheres of the season. A strong race at the Silverstone International Circuit will do wonders for Norris, ahead of four races in July before the well-deserved summer break.

Norris is excited for the weekend ahead, where he’s hoping that the hard work done by the McLaren F1 Team following Canada will prove to be beneficial.

“I’m so excited to be heading back to my home race at Silverstone. Seeing the British fans and all the papaya as we drive round the track is always so motivating and such a boost for the team – nothing beats a home crowd. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone in the fan zone and soaking up the atmosphere.

“We’ve been working hard on our performance since the last race in Canada and working as a team to understand what we need to do better. We’ve got a good understanding of that now, and although we know there are no overnight fixes, we’ll be doing everything we can to give the home fans something to cheer about.”

“We’ll definitely feel the support in the grandstands” – Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo narrowly missed out on a points finish in Canada, after crossing the line an unfortunate eleventh. Neither Ricciardo or Norris had any particular pace during the race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, a repeat at the team’s home race certainly isn’t what the bosses will be hoping for.

Silverstone holds some very special memories for the Australian, with the circuit being the place he made his Formula 1 debut back in 2011 for HRT. Ricciardo can’t wait to see the “sea of papaya” in the grandstands, as the Honey Badger sets his targets on a strong points finish this weekend.

“The British Grand Prix… let’s go! It’s a home race for the team and that means we’ll definitely feel the support in the grandstands. There was a sea of papaya last year, so I’m excited to head there again this year. It’s the race where I made my F1 debut, so it holds a special place in my heart anyway, but it’s also a great circuit to race on too, so I can’t wait to get out on track.

“Canada was a difficult one, but we have to learn from it and keep moving forward. Silverstone offers some good overtaking opportunities, so it will be fun to see what we can do in these new regulation cars. I’m excited to get on track and hopefully get back up the pointy end for our home crowd – we have awesome fans so we will do everything we can to deliver for them.”