“Our car is good enough to get into the points” – Haas’ Guenther Steiner

Guenther Steiner remains optimistic about Haas F1 Team‘s chances at scoring points in future races, despite a power unit failure putting Kevin Magnussen out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Having failed to get either of the cars out of Qualifying One on Saturday, three retirements in the opening stages of the race put Magnussen into a good position to score points. However, the number twenty driver would suffer the same fate as three other Ferrari-powered cars, when his power unit failed in the second half of the Grand Prix.

Mick Schumacher was unable to score his first FIA Formula 1 World Championship point, but did overtake Nicholas Latifi to cross the line in fourteenth-place. Steiner has praised both of Haas’ drivers, as the American outfit looks ahead to the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

“It’s not what we wanted today but the good thing that we take away is that we were in a good position when we had some PU issues, but we still have to find out what it is. As I always say, our car is good enough to get into the points, we just need to make it happen.

“Kevin was fighting and was in the fight and Mick also put in a solid effort.”

Haas and Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team are now equal on points, with a total of fifteen, in the constructors championship. Haas will be looking for more good results in the upcoming races, after a handful of unlucky races so far in 2022.