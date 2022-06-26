“Our competitors did a better job” – McLaren’s Andreas Seidl

The McLaren F1 Team endured a challenging Canadian Grand Prix, where the British team left without a point after Daniel Ricciardo finished eleventh; Lando Norris finished fifteenth.

Any chance of a points finish quickly vanished during a Virtual Safety Car during the race, where the team botched up an attempt at a double-stack. This hurt both drivers races, who were struggling for pace as it was.

McLaren Team Principal, Andreas Seidl, believes the team didn’t give Norris or Ricciardo “the package they deserved” in Canada. Both struggled across the weekend, leaving the team scratching their heads ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Seidl is hopeful they can come back stronger for their home race, in order to make up for ground lost in Canada.

“A very disappointing Sunday afternoon for us here in Montréal. It’s been a tough weekend in general, with the car lacking pace, having reliability issues and suffering an operational issue in the double-shuffle pitstop during the Virtual Safety Car period. We have to acknowledge our competitors did a better job and therefore we didn’t deserve points today.

“We didn’t give Lando or Daniel the package they deserved today, so we have to offer them an apology. My thanks to our team here at the track, back in the factory and our colleagues at HPP for their efforts over the whole of this long-haul double-header. We also have to use this as an opportunity to learn, and come back stronger in two weeks for our home race at Silverstone.”