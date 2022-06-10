Formula 1

Pérez Fastest in Azerbaijan Grand Prix First Practice

Sergio Pérez began the Azerbaijan Grand Prix the same way he ended the Monaco Grand Prix and last year’s race at the Baku City Circuit, on top. The Oracle Red Bull Racing driver topped the session after running on the Soft tyres, clocking a 1:45.476.

The usual protagonists were close behind, with Charles Leclerc in second +0.127s adrift of the Mexican with championship leader Max Verstappen in third +0.334s behind. The second Scuderia Ferrari of Carlos Sainz Jr rounded off the top four, who were well ahead of the rest. Half a second separated the top four, whereas Fernando Alonso in fifth was an entire second behind Pérez.

The BWT Alpine F1 Team have brought some “circuit-specific modifications” to Baku, which appear to be working well thus far. Lewis Hamilton was sixth after the opening session, however, the Brit was one of a number of drivers to experience from vicious porpoising down the 2.22km main straight. The sheer volume and aggressiveness of the porpoising was highly likely to have been as a result of the typically windy conditions in Baku, with many on the grid complaining of the conditions.

Yuki Tsunoda impressed in seventh-place, just ahead of George Russell, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon who rounded-off the top ten. Lando Norris who finished the session in eleventh, was staggeringly +2.2s off the pace, with the entire field being seperated by over three seconds.

At the bottom of the timesheets sat Nicholas Latifi and Mick Schumacher, two drivers who are driving for their Formula 1 careers. It was the worst possible start to the weekend for both of them, Latifi’s car “just died” after seven laps of running and Schumacher had to park his VF22 before even setting a laptime. The young German suffered from a suspected water pressure issue.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Free Practice 1 Full Results:

POSDRIVERNAT.TEAMTIME
1Sergio PérezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m45.476s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m45.603s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m45.810s
4Carlos Sainz JrESPScuderia Ferrari1m46.012s
5Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m46.517s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m46.667s
7Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri1m46.696s
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m46.705s
9Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m46.830s
10Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m46.917s
11Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m47.691s
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m47.847s
13Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m47.946s
14Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m47.970s
15Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m48.078s
16Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m48.222s
17Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m48.419s
18Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m48.810s
19Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1m50.921s
20Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team1m58.332s
