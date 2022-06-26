Pierre Gasly Remains With Scuderia AlphaTauri For 2023

Another piece of silly-season is complete, as Pierre Gasly has been announced as a Scuderia AlphaTauri driver for a further year. The Frenchman signed a contract extension on Friday which’ll see him remain with the side for 2023.

Gasly has been with AlphaTauri for five years already, making his decision to stay with the side who he’s experienced plenty of success with as predictable. It was rumoured that Gasly was disappointed not to have been re-signed by Oracle Red Bull Racing, who extended Sergio Pérez’ contract by another two-years.

Gasly’s signature means another seat for next season is taken, as the race to make the 2023 grid intensifies. Since going back to AlphaTauri halfway through 2019, the French driver has performed magnificently. He claimed his first victory at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix with the team, and has also stepped foot on the podium multiple times.

The 26-year-old is delighted to remain with the team he knows so well, as he looks towards the future.

“I have been with this team for five years now and I am proud of the journey we’ve been through together and the progress we have made. I’m happy to remain with my Scuderia AlphaTauri team. This year’s new regulations have created new challenges for us and being able to plan our development with the team for the next 18 months is a good working basis for the future.”

Team Principal Franz Tost, is equally pleased to have re-signed the Frenchman for next season, after labelling him as “in the group of the best” drivers on the grid.

“We are really pleased to confirm that Pierre stays with us in 2023. He is definitely in the group of the best and most competitive drivers in F1 and has proven his abilities during all the time he has spent with us. Undoubtedly, Pierre can play a major role in the team having a successful season next year and it will be down to us to provide him with a competitive car, so that he can continue to deliver excellent results.”