Pirelli’s Mario Isola: Silverstone presents “one of the most challenging tracks for tyres of the year”

Pirelli is set to bring their hardest tyre compound range to the British Grand Prix, with Silverstone Circuit regarded as one of the most taxing tracks on the calendar when it comes to tyre degradation.

At last year’s race, most of the drivers, including winner Lewis Hamilton, opted for a two stop strategy– with a first change under the red flag caused by the early collision between Hamilton and Max Verstappen and a second mid-race stop to switch onto hards.

Two years ago, the 2020 British Grand Prix exemplified the potential for tyre drama at the demanding circuit, with three late-race tyre blowouts and an iconic finish in which Hamilton won the race on three tyres.

Although Pirelli will once again bring their toughest compound step– the C1, C2 and C3 compounds– this year’s race comes with increased unfamiliarity with the new 2022 regulations.

Pirelli Motorsport Director Mario Isola said that Silverstone, which is known for its intense high-speed corners, will put several elements of the new regulations to the test as they relate to tyre strategy and behavior.

“The British Grand Prix was where the new show car for the 2022 season was displayed last year, to highlight the future direction of the sport that we have embarked on from this season.

“The latest aerodynamic regulations are designed to allow drivers to follow each other more closely for longer to give more chance of overtaking, as we saw in Canada, while the tyres are designed to provide less overheating, more stability, and increased driveability within a wider working window. All these aspects will be tested this weekend, on one of the most challenging tracks for tyres of the year.”