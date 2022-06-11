Formula 1

Sergio Pérez Heads Final Practice as Red Bull, Ferrari Battle It Out Again in Baku

By
3 Mins read
Share
Credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Sergio Pérez came out on top in final practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday, with Qualifying later in the day likely to be a straight battle between Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Ferrari for pole position.

The top four drivers were separated by just over four-tenths of a second at the Baku City Circuit, with Pérez edging out Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.070 seconds at the head of the timesheets.

Max Verstappen, who had his final run interrupted by traffic having earlier been forced to abort another lap as Valtteri Bottas went off track at turn three, ended third quickest, just 0.279 seconds back, while Carlos Sainz Jr. in the second Ferrari placed fourth, 0.426 seconds back.

Throughout the session, the four drivers were trading quickest sector times and overall lap times, and if this continues into Qualifying then fans are in for a fantastic battle for pole position.

The start of the session had been delayed due to barrier repairs being undertaken at turn one after they were damaged by a final lap crash in the preceding FIA Formula 2 race, and Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team’s Lance Stroll was the first on track, while both the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team drivers, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, also went out early.

Mercedes was struggling for performance on Friday and were ‘porpoising’ badly down the straights, and it was an important session for both Russell and Hamilton to see if they had solved any of the issues that had blighted them on the opening day of running.

However, it was another poor session for both drivers, Russell ending up the faster of the two in eighth, while Hamilton could only manage twelfth, although he was running with reduced power as Mercedes turned down his engine in the second half of the session to preserve the life of the power unit.

The best of the rest was the McLaren F1 Team, with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo ending up fifth and sixth respectively, 1.248 and 1.306 seconds back on Pérez’s best time.  For Ricciardo in particular it will be a confidence boost for a driver under pressure to perform after struggling to match Norris for much of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season so far.

Also finding himself ahead of both Mercedes’ was Scuderia AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, the Frenchman ending seventh, just 0.015 seconds behind Ricciardo’s best time, while BWT Alpine F1 Team’s Esteban Ocon and Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel rounded out the top ten.

After a strong performance on Friday, it was not as impressive session for the second Alpine of Fernando Alonso, the Spaniard ending down in eleventh, more than a tenth and a half down on team-mate Ocon, but 0.003 seconds ahead of the struggling Hamilton.

Stroll placed his Aston Martin into thirteenth ahead of the leading Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN driver, Zhou Guanyu, with Zhou’s team-mate Bottas enduring a tough session with no fewer than three off-track moments along the way.  The Finn ended up nineteenth of the twenty runners.

Kevin Magnussen was the best placed of the Haas F1 Team drivers in fifteenth, just ahead of the second AlphaTauri of Yuki Tsunoda, while Alexander Albon was the better of the two Williams F1 Team drivers in seventeenth.  Haas’ Mick Schumacher was eighteenth, while slowest of all was the second Williams of Nicholas Latifi.

For now, Pérez has the advantage, but can he sustain that into Qualifying.  The battle for pole position promises to be epic on Saturday afternoon, while the closeness of the field behind them will make the challenge of escaping both Q1 and Q2 a difficult one for pretty much everyone else. 

Baku City Circuit Free Practice 3 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIMEGAPLAPS
111Sergio PérezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1:43.17018
216Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1:43.240+0.07019
31Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1:43.449+0.27914
455Carlos Sainz Jr.ESPScuderia Ferrari1:43.596+0.42619
54Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1:44.418+1.24813
63Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1:44.476+1.30619
710Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1:44.491+1.32121
863George RussellGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:44.573+1.40317
931Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1:44.685+1.51515
105Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team1:44.689+1.51918
1114Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1:44.842+1.67214
1244Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:44.845+1.67519
1318Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team1:44.879+1.70917
1424Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN1:44.913+1.74318
1520Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1:44.919+1.74917
1622Yuki TsunodaJAPScuderia AlphaTauri1:44.964+1.79420
1723Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1:45.479+2.30917
1847Mick SchumacherGERUralkali Haas F1 Team1:45.532+2.36219
1977Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN1:45.574+2.40417
206Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1:46.070+2.90017
Share
12813 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Alpine’s Alan Permane: “We are happy with our work today”

By
1 Mins read
BWT Alpine F1 Team Sporting Director Alan Permane was pleased with the team’s Friday running at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as upgrades prove to be “working very well”.
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso takes fourth, fifth in Friday practice sessions: “We’ll work overnight to ensure we keep this sort of pace tomorrow”

By
2 Mins read
BWT Alpine F1 Team’s Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon complete a successful day of Friday running at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, both earning top ten times for each session.
Formula 1

Charles Leclerc: “There is still quite a bit of room for improvement”

By
2 Mins read
Charles Leclerc ended Friday practice with the fastest overall time, but he feels there is still plenty of time to find ahead of Saturday’s Qualifying session in Baku.