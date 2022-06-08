Sergio Pérez: “The driver can really make the difference” at street circuits

Sergio Pérez heads into this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix with fond memories of the Baku City Circuit, after claiming his first victory for Oracle Red Bull Racing at the venue last season.

The Monaco Grand Prix winner has launched himself into title contention, the Mexican finds himself just fifteen points behind his team-mate in the championship, with so much left to play for.

Pérez claimed victory at Azerbaijan last year under crazy circumstances, after Max Verstappen crashed heavily out of the lead following a scary tyre failure. The Mexican driver will be hoping to make it back-to-back street circuit victories, after signing a two-year contract extension with Red Bull.

Pérez is “grateful for the opportunity” given to him by the Austrian team, and can’t wait to get going this weekend.

“I was very happy to extend my stay with the Team until at least 2024, that tells you the great work we have done together and how happy we are with each other. Having my future decided allows me to stay one hundred percent focused on the main goal of winning races and world titles. It’s amazing how hard work always pays, two years ago I was without a seat in F1 and today I’m in the best team.

“I can only say that I am happy and very grateful for the opportunity. Today I think I am in the best moment of my career and driving for a Team that always seeks perfection, which is the perfect match for me and for any driver. I am still very excited to think about what we achieved as a Team in Monaco, seeing the joy it brought to my family and my country motivates me a lot. However, we must put the emotion aside and focus on the next race, which is Azerbaijan. The Championship fight is really tight, so we need to be totally focused.

“It was very special winning my first race with the Team in Baku last season, it brought me great joy. I like street circuits because it is where the driver can really make the difference, of course it is easier to make a mistake when you’re trying to go on the limit, but at the end of the day that is what gives you the tenths you need to be competitive.”

“We have some unfinished business” – Max Verstappen

Verstappen currently sits top of the Drivers’ championship, after finishing third at Monaco, the Dutchman though has “unfinished business” with this weekend’s venue.

The reigning World Champion was destined for victory in Azerbaijan last season, before a sudden tyre failure at around 200 mph saw the Red Bull driver crash terrifyingly into the wall alongside the starting grid.

The victory would’ve wrapped the championship up a round earlier in Saudi Arabia, leaving the Dutchman wanting revenge on the circuit this weekend.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Baku, we have some unfinished business there after last year. It’s a tricky track with big braking zones and a tight run off, finding the best set-up for the car will be difficult in terms of making sure we get the correct wing level. It will also be interesting to see if we can make our one lap performance better for qualifying as we’ve been lacking a little. It’s great that Checo has signed a contract extension with the Team, it’s nice to have the continuity and I get on really well with him.”