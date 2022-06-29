“The Silverstone weekend is always pretty intense” – Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel goes into the British Grand Prix with fond memories of the Silverstone International Circuit, having won at the venue as recently as 2018.

Whilst victory is highly unlikely, Vettel is hoping for a strong weekend following a difficult round in Canada. A return to the points would go down very nicely for the four-time World Champion, with four races taking place in the next five weeks.

The going will hopefully be slightly easier for the German at Silverstone, with the next substantial upgrade set to be fit to the AMR22 this weekend.

Vettel is more than ready for the “pretty intense” weekend, as he bids to perform well at the team’s home race.

“I have enjoyed many race weekends at Silverstone, and I am always struck by the enthusiasm and appreciation that the British crowd shows to the teams and drivers. It is such a fantastic event.

“The mix of corners should give us a better understanding of some of the key performance characteristics of these 2022 cars and should also help us to further improve and refine our understanding of the AMR22. The Silverstone weekend is always pretty intense, but I hope we can have some fun and score some solid points in front of our home crowd.”

“We’ve been finding performance at each race”

Lance Stroll will be hoping to build on his point finish at the previous round at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where the Canadian driver performed well at his home race. An even better finish would go down very well this weekend, with the team’s home race being hugely important to them.

A clean start to the weekend is pivotal to the end of it being successful, with the midfield being exceptionally close this season. Stroll is aware of this, but is hoping the team can continue their current trend of finding more and more pace at each round.

“After the outliers of Monaco, Baku and Canada, I am looking forward to seeing how the AMR22 will perform around Silverstone. We’ve been finding performance at each race as we learn more and more about the car and we are really making progress. The midfield is incredibly tight right now, so it would be great if we could take another step forward this weekend. The British Grand Prix is a huge event for the whole team and I am really looking forward to driving in front of the fantastic Silverstone crowds.”