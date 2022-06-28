“The whole team is looking forward to seeing the papaya fans” – McLaren’s Andreas Seidl

The McLaren F1 Team head into their home race on the back of a disappointing Canadian Grand Prix, where no points were scored from either Daniel Ricciardo or Lando Norris.

The Papaya-coloured side have well and truly put their Canada woes behind them, as they prepare for the British Grand Prix. The team have been working hard since the last round to figure out what went wrong, after struggling for pace during the race.

Crowds full of papaya are the perfect fuel to motivate McLaren on, with Team Principal Andreas Seidl feeling full of excitement and anticipation ahead of the hugely important weekend for the team.

“There is nothing better than a home race and the whole team is looking forward to seeing the papaya fans among the sell-out crowd. Of course, as well as being a home race for the team, Silverstone also marks Lando’s home Grand Prix, which means we really feel the support from the grandstands. Plenty of our own team will also be at the race, seeing their hard work in action.

“It’s been good to spend some time away from track since Canada. Since then, we’ve reviewed the weekend, know where we need to improve, and we’re now putting our full focus on the weekend ahead of us.

“The track itself is a fast one. Some of its iconic features such as Maggots & Becketts are a challenge for any driver so it will certainly be an exciting one for the fans. Logistically it’s a nicer one for the team as it’s a shorter journey to the circuit compared to usual – certainly a perk of a home race. Let’s keep going and keep pushing forward, see you soon British fans.”