Unpredictable race “will work well for us” – Alex Albon

Alex Albon is hoping to bounce back from a disappointing Monaco Grand Prix, where Williams Racing’s recent struggles continued. The Thai driver is hoping for better fortunes this weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, an event he enjoys.

The Baku City Circuit has provided some of the most unpredictable races in recent years, something which Albon is hoping for again this weekend. An unpredictable race could work well for Williams, as they look to get themselves back into the points.

Albon is looking to “hit the ground running” in Baku, where he predicts the FW44 will be better suited.

“I really like Baku as it tends to be a circuit with a lot of opportunities. It’s been a good track for me in previous years. Baku is a street circuit but presents a different challenge to what we faced in Monaco a couple of weeks ago. The races are quite unpredictable, which I think will work well for us and on paper it’s a circuit that should also suit us. We’ll be looking to hit the ground running from Friday onwards and come away with a good result for the team.”

“Baku never disappoints” – Nicholas Latifi

Nicholas Latifi will also be hoping for a crazy race in Azerbaijan, as his future in the sport continues to appear uncertain. The Canadian is looking forward to racing this weekend, where a shock points finish could save his Formula 1 career.

Latifi is hoping that himself and the team can “capitalise on any opportunities”

“Baku is always a very interesting and exciting race to go to. From a track perspective, it’s a high-speed street circuit in terms of the very long straights. There are repetitive cornering sequences with a lot of 90-degree corners which makes it important to dial the car set-up to suit those characteristics. It’s quite nice in a way that once you find a nice rhythm on the track it’s easy to find lap time in both qualifying and race trim.

“The one thing Baku never disappoints for is an exciting race as we’ve seen many over the past years. The long straight and DRS zones really aid that. Hopefully we can have a good weekend and capitalise on any opportunities that arise.”