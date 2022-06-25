GB3

Voisin takes first GB3 pole at Snetterton

Credit: Jakob Ebrey

Callum Voisin set the pace in qualifying to take pole for the first GB3 Championship race of the weekend at Snetterton.

Roberto Faria and Javier Sagrera were the first to set timed laps, joined by Branden Oxley and Voisin in the early stages.

Those efforts weren’t representative though, running several seconds off the pace set in testing during the week.

Those drivers were the quickest once the competitive laps came in, though, the Carlin trio holding the top three positions after eight minutes.

Faria led Voisin by two thousandths, with Sagrera eight hundredths further back.

Much of the grid had yet to set a representative time at the halfway stage, while Oxley kept himself at the sharp end by going third, just under two hundredths behind Faria.

Max Esterson set the quickest times in Sectors 1 and 2 just past the ten-minute mark, but couldn’t improve in Sector 3 and stayed in the midfield.

Matthew Rees and Joel Granfors went to the top with eight minutes remaining, the Welshman gapping the field by a tenth.

Luke Browning arrived at Snetterton one point behind Granfors in the standings, and briefly went onto provisional pole before Rees and Granfors retook their places on the front row.

Tom Lebbon put himself top of the Elite Motorsport tree by going third, before Esterson displaced him with Nico Christodoulou also showing strongly in seventh.

Alex Connor shot up to fifth to join his Arden Motorsport team-mate with five minutes remaining, before Christodoulou, Lebbon and John Bennett improved again.

Luke Browning had a lap time deleted for a track limits infringement, with Rees and Faria only separated by two thousandths.

Sagrera and Voisin had started to slip back after the early stages, but moved back up to eighth and tenth respectively, before Connor moved back up to sixth.

Browning thought he had pole with the final lap of the session, but was deposed by Voisin and Granfors.

Granfors backed out of his final lap, while Browning couldn’t improve to hand Voisin his first GB3 pole.

Granfors will join him on the front row, with Luke Browning, Matthew Rees, Roberto Faria and Tom Lebbon completing the top five.

Browning and Granfors will lead the field away for Race 2, with Mikkel Grundtvig on reverse-grid pole for Race 3.

GB3 Snetterton Qualifying Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTime/Gap
135Callum VoisinGBRCarlin1:41.442
250Joel GranforsSWEFortec Motorsport+0.094s
35Luke BrowningGBRHitech GP+0.103s
453Matthew ReesGBRJHR Developments+0.186s
57Roberto FariaBRACarlin+0.188s
634Tom LebbonGBRElite Motorsport+0.296s
732Alex ConnorGBRArden Motorsport+0.309s
827John BennettGBRElite Motorsport+0.413s
931Javier SagreraSPACarlin+0.451s
1022Nico ChristodoulouCANArden Motorsport+0.474s
1142Max EstersonUSADouglas Motorsport+0.500s
1268Branden OxleyGBRChris Dittmann Racing+0.669s
1364Nick GilkesCANHillspeed+0.725s
148McKenzy CresswellGBRChris Dittmann Racing+0.754s
154Bryce AronUSAHitech GP+1.051s
1677David MoralesUSAArden Motorsport+1.082s
1716Tommy SmithAUSDouglas Motorsport+1.098s
1867James HedleyGBRElite Motorsport+1.114s
1911Marcos FlackAUSDouglas Motorsport+1.240s
2021Zak TaylorGBRFortec Motorsport+1.306s
216Cian ShieldsGBRHitech GP+1.464s
2243Mikkel GrundtvigDENFortec Motorsport+2.108s
217 posts

Stickler for track limits, covering the GB3 Championship and the FIA Formula 3 Championship. Twitter: @MCallanderMedia
