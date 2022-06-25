Voisin wins GB3 Race 1 at Snetterton as Browning leads standings

Callum Voisin took his second GB3 Championship win of the season at Snetterton 300 on Saturday afternoon.

Nick Gilkes was unable to take the start for Hillspeed, while James Hedley had to start from the pits after encountering an issue on the way to the grid.

Voisin started from pole, ahead of Joel Granfors, Luke Browning and Matthew Rees.

Branden Oxley was squeezed half onto the grass on the run down to Riches, with team-mate McKenzy Cresswell sending it down the inside of him at Hamilton later in the lap.

Rees slipped back a couple of places by the end of Lap 2, running wide at Nelson.

Voisin began to clear away from the three chasing cars, Browning, Granfors and Faria, who themselves had started to gap Tom Lebbon after three laps.

Faria set the fastest lap on Lap 3, as Browning closed the gap back up to Voisin to just six tenths over the next three laps.

Matthew Rees ran on at Murrays on Lap 5, pitting immediately with what looked like suspension damage.

The gap between Voisin and Browning stabilised in the latter laps, as the gap between Granfors and Faria sat at around 1.4s.

The Carlin driver held on for his second win of the season, half a second clear of Browning, who assumes the Championship lead.

Granfors completed the podium ahead of Faria, Lebbon, John Bennett, Javier Sagrera, Alex Connor, McKenzy Cresswell and Max Esterson.

GB3 Snetterton Race 1 Results: