“We asked them to race each other cleanly” – Red Bull’s Christian Horner

Credit: Clive Rose/ Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal, Christian Horner, was “very proud” of his side at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix where Max Verstappen claimed victory with Sergio Pérez in second.

It was a dominant display by Red Bull, something which was helped massively by Scuderia Ferrari’s double retirement. It means that Verstappen now leads the Drivers’ championship by twenty-one points, with Pérez moving up to second. As well as this, Red Bull now lead Ferrari by a sizeable eighty points in the Constructors’ standings.

Red Bull arguably have control now of both championships, something which was managed by yet another 1-2. Pérez initially led the race but was easily overtaken by Verstappen, who’s pace was far superior at the Baku City Circuit. The pair were informed not to battle with each other, as they cruised to the top two steps on the podium.

Horner was very pleased with the performance, but was disappointed that the fans didn’t get to see a red versus blue battle.

“It’s a fantastic result for us today on a track that never fails to deliver the unexpected. I think it’s a shame that the fans didn’t get to see how the strategy would have played out today, Ferrari stopped very early under that virtual safety car, and with us going onto the hard tyre that much later, I think that would have given us the advantage towards the end of the race. But we managed to capitalise on the events within the race with both drivers driving fantastically. 

“We asked them to race each other cleanly and fairly and that’s what they did.  They’re doing a great job for the Team and we’re very proud of what the whole team has achieved today.”

