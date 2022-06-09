“We need to be maximising every opportunity” – Mercedes’ Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff is hoping the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team can claw themselves back into the title fight this weekend, at the usually highly unpredictable Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

It was a mixed Monaco Grand Prix for Mercedes, with George Russell finishing fifth and Lewis Hamilton in eighth. The seven-time World Champion had superior pace to those ahead of him, but was unable to get past Fernando Alonso.

The Baku City Circuit thankfully offers a number of overtaking opportunities, none greater than the 2.22km main straight. Baku usually produces a highly unpredictable and chaotic race, one which could offer the Silver Arrows with some unmissable opportunities.

The team have faced varied levels of success in Azerbaijan, however, the moment that’ll live in the memories is when Hamilton ran on at Turn 1 last year at the restart. Had the Brit not run-off at the first corner, then he would’ve ended up scoring enough points to make him an eight-time World Champion.

Russell has also faced bad luck at the venue before, after famously running over a lose drain, heavily damaging his Williams car.

Mercedes should be stronger this weekend, with Wolff hoping that the team can keep themselves in the title hunt.

“We head to Baku refreshed after a hectic Monaco weekend full of red flags, delays and changeable weather. We scored solid points, but more was possible over the weekend, and we need to be maximising every opportunity we can to stay in the fight.



“As in Barcelona, the slow-speed corners of Monaco presented the W13 a tough challenge but also provided us with valuable learning. With another street circuit in Baku up next, the team has been working flat-out to analyse those two races and identify the areas we can innovate to push us forward.



“Baku often produces some fun and crazy track action, and the layout generates good racing opportunities. So, let’s see if it lives up to its reputation this weekend.”