“We need to hit the sweet spot” – Haas’ Guenther Steiner

The Haas F1 Team endured a horrendous Monaco Grand Prix, with both drivers retiring, including a huge crash for Mick Schumacher. Team Principal Guenther Steiner, is hopeful that the American team can find the “sweet spot” this weekend, and enjoy a successful Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Azerbaijan is not only a difficult country to get to, it’s also an incredibly long distance away from the Canadian Grand Prix which follows suit, as teams prepare for one of the most challenging double-headers of the season. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is aiming to make the 2023 season more travel friendly, so for this season teams like Haas, are just going to have to get on with the difficult travel arrangements.

Steiner addressed the challenges that the upcoming double-header brings, and how he’s praying for no damage to either car this weekend.

“The challenges are that you go from one continent to another, it’s a long trip and the team is working very hard to get it all done. It’s just down to having a good team around and working hard but it’s a challenge as they only have a few days to get set-up again and get going again for the next race. If you have any damage on the car, it gets more difficult so we’re hoping to not have any damage in Baku.

“On the plans for next season, it would be great if we can combine the races regionally. I know that Stefano is working very hard on that one and it will go in the right direction next year.”

This weekend is expected to be completely unpredictable, with the Baku City Circuit having produced a different winner from each race at the venue. Steiner admitted ahead of the event that Baku wasn’t on his “list” of places to visit, but has been won over by the city.

“My first impression was that I was surprised how nice the city and track is, not having known Baku before at all – because it wasn’t on my list of places to go. I think the track has a place in the future in Formula 1.”

The circuit itself is both thrilling, challenging and always full of drama. Last year’s race saw two huge crashes for Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen, both caused by tyre failures.

The Haas boss is confident that the VF22 will suit the fast street circuit, with the team producing strong times at almost every track so far this season.

“Obviously the circuit is split as you say in two elements – very fast and very twisty. I think with our car, we made good progress in Spain with the set-up of the car and it’s doing well in all circumstances at the moment. We need to hit the sweet spot on the set-up and I think we can have a good result like we were going to have in Spain and Monte Carlo if things had gone differently. I’m really looking forward to going racing again this weekend.”