“We simply didn’t have the pace” – Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo was top McLaren F1 Team driver at the recent Canadian Grand Prix, however, the Australian still managed to finish outside the points at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

It was a disappointing race for Ricciardo, who did well to qualify in the top ten. Unfortunately for the 32-year-old, Ricciardo struggled for pace during the race resulting in an eleventh-place finish.

Ricciardo was slightly frustrated after the Grand Prix, leaving Canada knowing that there are many areas to be improved on.

“Unfortunately, not the best Sunday for us. We simply didn’t have the pace, and then had to manage a few other things as well. That was tough, it just put us too far out of contention. So, otherwise, we’ve got to have a look, see where we can go better, and then just clean a few things up.”

“We’ve got work to do” – Lando Norris

Lando Norris had a race and a weekend to forget, after a dismal Qualifying was rounded-off with a fifteenth-place finish in Montreal. The Brit struggled to overtake during the race, resulting in Norris’ pace being lower than his potential.

Had he been able to run in clean-air, then perhaps Norris would’ve finished closer to Ricciardo. On the plus side, Norris can now look forward to bouncing back at his home race, the British Grand Prix.

Norris believes he was unlucky in Canada, however, his own mistakes played part of the reason as to why his weekend was so poor by his standards.

“We were unlucky today in many places, and also just didn’t have the pace to race and overtake the people we wanted to race against. It was very difficult to overtake in general and that hurt our pace. We simply couldn’t get into the positions we wanted to be in. I think the pace wasn’t too bad, still not good enough, but not too bad, just the fact we couldn’t overtake, hurt us badly today.

“We’ve got work to do. There were mistakes from my side, mistakes from the team’s behalf and we’ll just need to step back, refresh, go again and do a much better job in the next one.”