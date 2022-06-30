Williams’ Dave Robson: “We have an updated aero package for this weekend”

Williams Racing is bringing a new upgrade package to the team’s home British Grand Prix, an event which Williams Head of Vehicle Performance Dave Robson considers to be a “highlight” of the season. Robson said that Silverstone Circuit will be a demanding event due to the track’s unique layout and the variable conditions.

“The British Grand Prix is one of the highlights on the Formula One calendar, as well as being a traditional part of the British sporting summer. The Silverstone track is largely unchanged from last year and still presents a huge challenge for the cars, tyres and drivers.

“The track is characterised by its high-speed corners and regular short straights, and the exposed Silverstone site means that the wind can have a dramatic and often unpredictable effect on the cars.”

Robson said that the team are set to run an aerodynamics upgrade on Alex Albon’s car, which will modify its bodywork and floor in order to provide more downforce.

“We have an updated aero package for this weekend, which will run on Alex’s car only as we look to check its behaviour and confirm that it is working as intended. The bodywork and floor form the basis of the upgrade and are intended to efficiently increase the downforce of the car.”

The main objective of this weekend, according to Robson, will be to successfully implement the new upgrade and best adapt it to the car. The team will be focused on gaining knowledge with the Austria Grand Prix right on the heels of Silverstone.

“We are looking forward to our home race and to understanding the new parts; they are likely to change the balance and the handling of the car and it may take a little bit of time to harness them so that the drivers can get the most from them. With next week’s race in Austria being a Sprint Event, we will be looking to get as much learning done this weekend as possible.”