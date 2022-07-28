Aston Martin Duo Pay Tribute to Sebastian Vettel after Retirement Announcement

Lawrence Stroll has thanked Sebastian Vettel ‘from the bottom of his heart’ for the hard work he has done since joining the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team in 2021 after the German announced his retirement from the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Vettel will leave Formula 1 after this years’ Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ending a career that started in 2007 and saw him take four world drivers’ Championships and fifty-three race victories (so far).

Stroll, the Executive Chairman at Aston Martin, had wanted Vettel to remain with Aston Martin beyond this year after seeing first hand the work he has done to help the team move forward, but he knows the decision to retire felt right for the driver, so he fully respected the decision.

“I want to thank Sebastian from the bottom of my heart for the great work that he has done for Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team over the past year and a half,” said Stroll.

“We made it clear to him that we wanted him to continue with us next year, but in the end he has done what he feels is right for himself and his family, and of course we respect that.

“He has driven some fantastic races for us, and, behind the scenes, his experience and expertise with our engineers have been extremely valuable. He is one of the all-time greats of Formula 1, and it has been a privilege to have been able to work with him.

“He will continue to race for us up to and including the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which will be his 300th Grand Prix entry. We will give him a fabulous send-off.”

“Sebastian is a superb driver” – Mike Krack

Mike Krack, the current Team Principal at Aston Martin, says the team are going to miss the intelligence and strategic mind of Vettel, and he admits everyone has learned something from the German during his time with the team.

Krack says Vettel’s contribution to Aston Martin cannot be underestimated, feeling he has done a lot of work behind the scenes that will help the team move forward, not only during 2022 but beyond, and the team will always be grateful for the efforts he has put in.

“Sebastian is a superb driver – fast, intelligent and strategic – and of course we are going to miss those qualities,” said Krack. “However, we have all learned from him, and the knowledge that we have gained from working with him will continue to benefit our team long after his departure.

“Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team is a great project, with unlimited potential, and the groundwork that Sebastian has done last year, and is still doing this year, is crucial.

“When we become fully competitive – and we will – one of the architects of that future success will be Sebastian, and we will always be grateful to him for that.”