Aston Martin’s Mike Krack: “We did not manage Sebastian’s and Lance’s races perfectly”

Mike Krack believes the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team needed to do better with its race management during Sunday’s British Grand Prix as he believes they did not maximise their result at Silverstone.

Sebastian Vettel scored two points thanks to a ninth place finish on Sunday, whilst Lance Stroll missed out on points in eleventh.  This was despite both driver starting well outside the top fifteen after both were eliminated in Q1 during Saturday’s wet Qualifying session.

However, Krack, the Team Principal at Aston Martin, believes they could have scored better results with both drivers had they maximised their race performance, and they will be doing everything they can to understand why things did not go as well as they could at Silverstone.

“If you had told me after qualifying yesterday that we would score two points today, we would have been pleased to hear it,” Krack said after Sunday’s race.  “However, we did not manage Sebastian’s and Lance’s races perfectly and we need to analyse that in detail.

“Next up is Austria, a circuit whose characteristics should suit our car better than Silverstone, and where we have to do a better job overall.”

Krack was pleased to see all drivers escape unhurt from the opening corner crash on Sunday, and he says the FIA can be praised for the work they’ve done to improve safety within the sport.

“The most important thing today is that Zhou [Guanyu] and Alex [Albon] are alright after the accident at the start, which once again demonstrated how safe the FIA has made our sport,” said Krack.  

Aston Martin slipped to ninth in the Constructors’ Championship after the result of the race, falling behind the Haas F1 Team, who scored five points at Silverstone.

