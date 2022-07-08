Charles Leclerc: “I struggled to get the tyres back in the right window”

Charles Leclerc admitted he struggled to get his Pirelli tyres back in the right operating window in the final attack in Qualifying at the Red Bull Ring on Friday, and he believes this cost him the chance of pole position.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver missed out on top spot by the narrowest of margins to Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, and he bemoans the fact understeer hampered him when it mattered due to the tyres not being where he wanted them to be.

Leclerc hopes to get back to the front in Saturday’s Sprint race in Austria, with the Monegasque racer looking to return to winning ways for the first time since the Australian Grand Prix.

“It was very close, but Max was just in front today,” said Leclerc. “I had some understeer after the red flags as I struggled to get the tyres back in the right window, so I didn’t have a perfect lap.

“It’s a shame, but it’s only Friday and it’s Sunday that really counts. Tomorrow it will be important to work on driving style in FP2 and then have a very good Sprint.”

Team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr. also suffered with his tyres in the final run, with the Spaniard also feeling he lost out on a chance of pole position as a result.

Sainz, who won last weekend’s British Grand Prix for his first victory in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, was less than a tenth down on a second consecutive pole position, but he feels he has a chance of a strong weekend from third on the grid.

“That was extremely close!” said Sainz. “It was a positive qualifying in general. We managed to build the speed through the session and put in a good lap at the end.

“The first couple of corners of that final run were very tricky as we had lost temperature on the tyres due to the second red flag. In the end, we missed out on a better result by less than a tenth, so I think we are up for an interesting Sprint tomorrow and GP on Sunday, as we have a strong pace.

“We’ll prepare as best as possible and fight for a good result!”