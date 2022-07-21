Esteban Ocon: “There isn’t a feeling quite like racing in your own country”

For the first time in his career, Esteban Ocon will race in front of his own grandstand, with the ‘Esteban Ocon Grandstand’ adorning the Circuit Paul Ricard.

The BWT Alpine F1 Team driver says it is a ‘dream come true’ for him to have his own stands, and he is expecting the atmosphere to be amazing both in the grandstand as well as the track itself as the Frenchman races in front of his own fans.

“There isn’t a feeling quite like racing in your own country and seeing the passion of the home fans when arriving to the circuit, or, in the grandstands when driving past,” said Ocon. “I’ll also have my own grandstand this weekend which is a first for me and a dream come true.

“I know the atmosphere will be amazing in the ‘Esteban Ocon Grandstand’ and throughout the grounds in what is a sold-out race weekend.”

Looking ahead to the racing, Ocon is ready to get back behind the wheel of the A522 and fight once more for a strong result, having finished an excellent seasons-best fifth in the Austrian Grand Prix last time out.

“It’s always special going back to Le Castellet, a track we all know well,” said the Frenchman. “It’s a circuit famous for its mix of high-speed straights and the demanding sequences of low and medium-speed corners.

“The low-speed section heading onto the Mistral straight is tight and requires a flexible set-up on the car. Then you have the faster, more technical section from Signes until the last corner which is quite demanding on the tyres.

“Qualifying is important here and getting the set-up right for Saturday afternoon will be key. I enjoyed the days off after Austria, but I am ready to jump back in the A522 and get my home Grand Prix weekend started.”

“It’s a challenging circuit to get the car setup right” – Fernando Alonso

Team-mate Fernando Alonso says the Circuit Paul Ricard is a difficult one to get the set-up of the car right, with different parts of the track offering different challenges.

There are a few high-speed sections around the circuit, but also some medium and low-speed sections, meaning there is likely a need for come compromise when it comes to setting up the car. However, despite this, the Spaniard is hopeful of another competitive weekend for Alpine.

“It’s always fun to race in front of the French fans,” Alonso commented. “Half of the team is based in France and so it’s good to have a home race for us at Circuit Paul Ricard.

“It’s a fun track and whilst I’ve raced at various French race circuits, I’ve only competed here twice before in Formula 1. It’s a challenging circuit to get the car setup right, with quite a few high-speed sections followed by various low and medium speed corners.

“We seemed quite competitive at various circuits this year, so hopefully we can keep this up at Paul Ricard.”

Despite scoring twenty-three points less than Ocon in the opening eleven races of the season, Alonso feel he has been driving better than ever in 2022, and only luck has prevented him from scoring more points than he has so far this year.

“I feel I am physically driving better than ever!” he said. “Luck has been our biggest issue. It has often escaped us at crucial moments this season.

“If we can turn this around and get the luck that we deserve as a team, then I’m confident we can score big points and start to climb both drivers’ and constructors’ standings.”