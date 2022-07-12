Formula 1

“Everything went as perfect as it can be” – Haas’ Guenther Steiner

By
1 Mins read
Credit: LAT Photo

The Haas F1 Team enjoyed their best weekend since the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix, after Mick Schumacher finished sixth and Kevin Magnussen finished eighth at the Red Bull Ring.

The Austrian Grand Prix saw Schumacher secure his best finish in Formula 1 to-date, as well as this, the German driver was awarded ‘Driver of the Day’ by the fans. Magnussen also drove strongly; however, had to nurse an engine problem the entire race, something which caused the American team and the Danish driver some concern.

Considering the lack of upgrades Haas have introduced so far this season, it was an incredible result for the team to be so competitive. As a result of Schumacher’s and Magnussen’s finishing position, the team jumped to seventh in the Constructors’ Championship.

Team Principal Guenther Steiner labelled the weekend as “perfect”, with the Haas boss being incredibly happy to see his side move up in the standings.

“A fantastic result for the team today with a double-points finish and back in P7 in the championship. There was one little issue with Kevin’s engine, but everything went as perfect as it can be. Thanks to the whole team for a big effort.”

Related posts
Formula 1

"Fighting again with Lewis was fun" - Mick Schumacher

By
2 Mins read
Mick Schumacher made it back-to-back points finishers, after finishing sixth at the Austrian Grand Prix where he also won Driver of the Day.
Formula 1

Esteban Ocon earns his best result of the season in Austria: “It was a great way to cap off my 100th Grand Prix in Formula 1”

By
2 Mins read
Alpine’s Esteban Ocon took fifth at the Austrian Grand Prix, while team-mate Fernando Alonso finished tenth from a last-row start.
Formula 1

Mercedes ‘missing the two or three tenths to be able to race at the front” – Toto Wolff

By
3 Mins read
Toto Wolff feels Mercedes are on the right track with its development of the W13, but they are still lacking in pace compared to Ferrari and Red Bull.