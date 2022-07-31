GB3

Flack gets first GB3 win in Race 3 at Silverstone

Credit: Jakob Ebrey

Marcos Flack romped to his first GB3 Championship win in Race 3 at Silverstone on Sunday, but there was chaos behind him.

Tom Lebbon, Roberto Faria and Nick Gilkes were disqualified from Race 2 for setting a fastest sector time under yellow flags, while Branden Oxley and James Hedley were disqualified for causing collisions which took Zak Taylor and McKenzy Cresswell out of the race respectively.

Oxley was tagged and spun around by Tommy Smith at Becketts at the start, while later in the lap James Hedley and Cian Shields ran wide at Club and ran across the wet gravel to rejoin.

Joel Granfors got around the outside of David Morales at Luffield and Woodcote on Lap 2, while Callum Voisin did the same to Luke Browning.

Nick Gilkes sent one down the inside of Alex Connor for third at Vale, but the pair made contact and Gilkes spun to fall to the back.

John Bennett got around the outside of Nico Christodoulou and Mikkel Grundtvig at Stowe, before moving past Max Esterson into Vale.

Granfors and Browning were both charging through the field from the back, having come up to fourth and seventh from P18 and P20 respectively.

The reverse-grid race rarely disappoints, but there was a stunning battle from third to seventh.

Behind, Christodoulou and Bennett collided at Brooklands, taking Bennett out of the race.

On Lap 9, Esterson went into the gravel at Stowe having lost his front wing.

Meanwhile, Marcos Flack had cleared off at the front and won by six seconds, ahead of Faria and Granfors.

Granfors produced a stunning drive to come from P18 to third, with Voisin coming through for fourth from P19 and Browning finishing fifth from P20.

GB3 Championship Silverstone Race 3 Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamLaps/Gap
111Marcos FlackAUSDouglas Motorsport10 laps
27Roberto FariaBRACarlin+6.176s
350Joel GranforsSWEFortec Motorsport+8.132s
435Callum VoisinGBRCarlin+9.232s
55Luke BrowningGBRHitech GP+9.761s
653Matthew ReesGBRJHR Developments+10.548s
716Tommy SmithAUSDouglas Motorsport+15.053s
843Mikkel GrundtvigDENFortec Motorsport+16.522s
977David MoralesUSAArden Motorsport+19.150s
1021Zak TaylorGBRFortec Motorsport+19.642s
1131Javier SagreraSPACarlin+19.789s
1268Branden OxleyGBRChris Dittmann Racing+19.906s
1334Tom LebbonGBRElite Motorsport+20.447s
144Bryce AronUSAHitech GP+20.555s
156Cian ShieldsGBRHitech GP+21.013s
1664Nick GilkesCANHillspeed+24.249s
1712Ayrton OriUSAChris Dittmann Racing+27.866s
1822Nico ChristodoulouCANArden Motorsport+2:09.310s
1942Max EstersonUSADouglas MotorsportDNF
2027John BennettGBRElite MotorsportDNF
2132Alex ConnorGBRArden MotorsportDNF
2267James HedleyGBRJHR DevelopmentsDNF
