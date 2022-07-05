Extreme E

Ganassi sweeps Island X Prix Free Practices

By
2 Mins read
Credit: Colin McMaster/LAT Images

The Extreme E‘s Island X Prix began with shakedowns and free practice on Tuesday ahead of the doubleheader’s first round on Thursday. GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing set the early momentum by leading both FPs.

CGR, who won a Semi-Final at the season opener in NEOM five months ago and finished one spot shy of its first podium, hit the ground running as Kyle LeDuc and Sara Price led the way with a four-second advantage over second-placed Genesys Andretti United XE in FP1 and three over Rosberg X Racing in FP2. While FP1 commonly features slower runs as drivers learn the track, the Americans were the only outfit to set a time below ten minutes in the session even with a two-second penalty for speeding in the switch bay.

“Last year we didn’t have that great of a start, so it’s great that we are off to a good one,” said Price. “Consistency is key for us this year. I am very confident in the team, I think we have a good setup and we’ve learned a lot in the time we’ve been in Extreme E, so we’re in a good position.”

XITE Energy Racing and Veloce Racing did not run the full FP1 as the former struggled with vehicle issues, though new driver Timo Scheider rebounded with the second-best time in FP2; Scheider helped design the 2021 course while working as Extreme E’ Championship Driver. Veloce did just one lap with Christine GZ as she continued to be evaluated for the foot she broke in NEOM; the series also provided her with a buggy for pre-practice track reconnaissance, which is normally done by walking, and permitted Veloce to be the last team to run FP2 until she completed medical examinations.

Points leader Johan Kristoffersson of RXR set the best overall time with a 3:45.380 in FP2.

“I feel refreshed and in great shape and the team made some great progress during our test in France, so we are all set for an exciting week of racing,” commented the Swede.

Mechanical problems plagued ABT CUPRA in what driver Jutta Kleinschmidt called “a lot of little troubles,” though she acknowledged this day was the best time to discover any issues ahead of qualifying on Wednesday.

While the seven-km track is at the same location and similar to the one used in 2021, it still features some design differences, and many noted its faster pace compared to its predecessor. Price described it as “worked in a little bit more since last year” and akin to Baja desert courses that she raced in SCORE International, while Kristoffersson called it “smoother than last year. Most of the part at the beginning is very similar but the corners are graded a little bit differently. I think also the last part is a little bit more exciting than last year so I hope that there will be some good racing and some overtake opportunities as well.”

Free Practice #1 results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Lap TimeDriver #2Lap Time
199Chip Ganassi Racing9:56.082*Sara Price4:17.437Kyle LeDuc4:07.786
223Andretti United XE10:00.230Catie Munnings4:27.825Timmy Hansen4:04.088
358McLaren XE10:03.490Emma Gilmour4:23.620Tanner Foust4:10.289
46Rosberg X Racing10:06.081Johan Kristoffersson4:10.895Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky4:23.793
555ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team10:11.973*Carlos Sainz4:08.033Laia Sanz4:15.414
6125ABT CUPRA XE10:13.948Nasser Al-Attiyah4:16.928Jutta Kleinschmidt4:26.788
722JBXE10:37.517Kevin Hansen4:12.336Hedda Hosås4:56.592
844X4410:53.6969Sébastien Loeb4:04.451Cristina Gutiérrez4:29.435
942XITE Energy Racing13:19.532 (DNF)Timo Scheider6:39.579Timo Scheider3:15.351
105Veloce Racing4:40.820* (DNF)Christine GZ4:25.820N/AN/A
* – Received a penalty

Free Practice #2 results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Lap TimeDriver #2Lap Time
199Chip Ganassi Racing9:25.523Kyle LeDuc3:57.984Sara Price4:00.831
26Rosberg X Racing9:28.235Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky4:10.383Johan Kristoffersson3:45.380
358McLaren XE9:36.013Tanner Foust4:05.605Emma Gilmour4:02.796
423Andretti United XE9:37.198Catie Munnings4:00.665Timmy Hansen4:07.805
542XITE Energy Racing9:49.158Tamara Molinaro4:23.434Timo Scheider3:52.342
622JBXE10:04.457Hedda Hosås4:21.351Kevin Hansen4:14.360
75Veloce Racing10:08.597*Lance Woolridge4:15.208Christine GZ4:16.414
855ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team10:13.219*Laia Sanz4:23.871Carlos Sainz3:58.565
944X4410:39.080Cristina Gutiérrez5:15.600Sébastien Loeb3:52.757
10125ABT CUPRA XE13:50.744*Jutta Kleinschmidt4:19.160Nasser Al-Attiyah7:53.021
