GB3

Granfors ignites GB3 title race with Silverstone Race 1 win

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jakob Ebrey

Joel Granfors closed the gap to Luke Browning in the GB3 Championship title race with a win in Race 1 at Silverstone on Saturday afternoon.

All three Hitech GP cars were disqualified from Qualifying for a technical infringement, meaning Championship leader Browning started all three races from the back.

Granfors and Callum Voisin went side-by-side through Maggotts and Becketts, while Bryce Aron was launched over the exit kerb at Abbey as he got past Mikkel Grundtvig.

Browning made up an incredible ten positions on the opening lap, sitting in P11 halfway through Lap 2 from P23 on the grid.

Zak Taylor went around the outside of Cian Shields at Brooklands and finished it off into Luffield, but Shields kept it pinned as he ran wide through Copse and built the gap by running off-track.

Meanwhile, Granfors was making hay despite the drops of rain in the air, opening the gap to 2.7 seconds back to Javier Sagrera while Browning had made his way back up to P10, which would pay out 11 points to Granfors’ 35 and keep him 6.5 points ahead.

Roberto Faria took his Carlin into fourth by getting down the inside of John Bennett, who enjoyed his best Qualifying result of the season, at Brooklands on Lap 7.

Max Esterson was battling away with Browning to hold onto ninth place, and ran slightly wide exiting Copse but was able to hold on for several laps.

Marcos Flack picked up a five-second penalty for track limits, as Faria went side-by-side with team-mate Sagrera for over half a lap, running wide at Copse to keep third place.

Granfors brought it home for only his second win of the season, ahead of Voisin and Roberto Faria.

Javier Sagrera and John Bennett completed the top five.

GB3 Championship Silverstone Race 1 Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamLaps/Gap
150Joel GranforsSWEFortec Motorsport10 laps
235Callum VoisinGBRCarlin+1.116s
37Roberto FariaBRACarlin+6.752s
431Javier SagreraSPACarlin+7.307s
527John BennettGBRElite Motorsport+7.982s
634Tom LebbonGBRElite Motorsport+8.323s
722Nico ChristodoulouCANArden Motorsport+8.646s
853Matthew ReesGBRJHR Developments+9.082s
942Max EstersonUSADouglas Motorsport+9.875s
105Luke BrowningGBRHitech GP+10.223s
118McKenzy CresswellGBRChris Dittmann Racing+10.882s
1268Branden OxleyGBRChris Dittmann Racing+13.344s
1332Alex ConnorGBRArden Motorsport+15.475s
1464Nick GilkesCANHillspeed+16.054s
1567James HedleyGBRJHR Developments+16.660s
164Bryce AronUSAHitech GP+17.039s
176Cian ShieldsGBRHitech GP+18.794s
1877David MoralesUSAArden Motorsport+20.984s
1921Zak TaylorGBRFortec Motorsport+23.379s
2043Mikkel GrundtvigDENFortec Motorsport+24.007s
2116Tommy SmithAUSDouglas Motorsport+24.744s
2211Marcos FlackAUSDouglas Motorsport+25.647s
2312Ayrton OriUSAChris Dittmann Racing+28.466s
Share
250 posts

About author
Stickler for track limits, covering the GB3 Championship and the FIA Formula 3 Championship. Twitter: @MCallanderMedia
Articles
Related posts
GB3

Browning, Voisin share GB3 poles at Silverstone

By
1 Mins read
Luke Browning and Callum Voisin shared GB3 pole positions at Silverstone on Saturday morning, with debutant Ayrton Ori lining up first for the reverse-grid race.
GB3

Browning extends GB3 Championship lead with two wins at Spa

By
5 Mins read
Luke Browning extended his GB3 Championship lead with two wins at Spa, with Hitech going back to the top in the Teams’ Championship.
GB3

Faria: "Good to finish a harsh week on the podium"

By
1 Mins read
Roberto Faria was pleased to end a “difficult weekend” at Spa with a podium, despite suffering with straight-line speed issues throughout.