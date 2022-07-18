Lando Norris: “It’s important we continue to build on our results this season as the midfield gets tighter”

Coming off of a double-points finish at the Red Bull Ring, Lando Norris said that the team’s performance kept them in the running for fourth in the constructors’ championship, currently tied with BWT Alpine F1 Team ahead of the French Grand Prix.

“With the summer break fast approaching, it’s important we continue to build on our results this season as the midfield gets tighter. Finishing P7 and P9 in Austria was positive after a difficult start to the weekend and it’s great to remain in this battle for fourth in the constructor standings.”

With tight margins between the midfield teams, Norris said that the return to a typical race weekend with three practice sessions will give the team the time necessary to best prepare for race day at a track where they have found success previously, having finished fifth and sixth at last year’s French Grand Prix.

“Going back to a standard race weekend format in France should give us the opportunity to improve over the free practice sessions, something we didn’t have available to us at Austria’s sprint. There is a lot of work to still do but we will continue to push hard on track and secure more points like we did as a team at Paul Ricard last year.”

“Small margins make a big difference and at this stage of the season” – Daniel Ricciardo

Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo is excited to race at Circuit Paul Ricard, where he finished sixth place in 2021. With two Grands Prix left before summer break, this race weekend will be important for the Australian driver, who will likely have something to prove to those doubting his future with the team as of recent.

“Enchante! I’m looking forward to the French Grand Prix in Le Castellet this weekend. It’s an open track with long straights and some interesting corners like Turn 11 which can be physically challenging.”

Having spent much of the season outside the top ten, Ricciardo said that consistency will be key moving forward as he looks to build off of his ninth place finish at the Austrian Grand Prix with more points in France.

“Small margins make a big difference and at this stage of the season it’s important we remain consistent with positive results. I was pleased to be back in the points in Austria and we’ll continue to work hard to build momentum with more points in France before heading to Hungary in the double-header.”