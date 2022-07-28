Lando Norris: “We’ll give it everything and leave it all on the track”

Lando Norris is looking to score a good result in this weekends Hungarian Grand Prix to give the McLaren F1 Team a positive feeling heading into the summer break.

The British racer says the team have a lot of work to do with its upgraded package as they fight the BWT Alpine F1 Team for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship, and it is important to maximise their results as they did last weekend in France.

Norris finished seventh at the Circuit Paul Ricard as McLaren introduced its new aero package to the car, but now it is all about getting the most out of the car this weekend in Hungary.

“Hungary, let’s go! It’s the last race before the summer break so we’ll give it everything and leave it all on the track,” said Norris. “It’s a challenging circuit with not tonnes of opportunity for overtaking but there is a nice opportunity to get some points.

“We maximized our result in France, and we’ve been looking at the data as a team to make sure we’re in the best place we can be moving forward with the upgrades.

“We still have a lot of work to do, particularly in the fight with Alpine, but we’re heading into the summer break with our heads held high and in a positive position to fight in part two of the season.”

“We’ve learnt a lot in the last couple of days” – Daniel Ricciardo

Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo has fond memories of the Hungaroring, having won at the track for Red Bull Racing back in 2014, and he has confidence of a good weekend this time around.

Ricciardo scored points last time out in France, finishing ninth, even though he was not satisfied with his performance, and he hopes for better this weekend as McLaren continue to learn about it’s upgrades so they can go into the summer break in high spirits.

“I’m excited to go to Hungary!” said Ricciardo. “I’ve got some good history with the track having won there in the past so I’m looking forward to the challenges it poses and to hopefully go into the summer break on a positive.

“Whilst I wasn’t satisfied in France, we’ve learnt a lot in the last couple of days and there’s some good things to take into this weekend around the upgrades and optimising them for the car.

“Let’s get out there, have some fun on track and see if we can keep the double points streak going!”