Lebbon survives late puncture to win GB3 Race 2 at Silverstone

Tom Lebbon took his second GB3 Championship win at Silverstone on Sunday morning, at the same venue where he took his first earlier in the season.

He tangled with Callum Voisin at the end of the race, but survived a puncture to hold onto the lead.

Voisin lost the lead off the line to Lebbon, with Joel Granfors also making his way through at Maggotts, while Javier Sagrera and Roberto Faria also got past the British-Swiss driver.

McKenzy Cresswell went off at Abbey, rolling his Chris Dittmann Racing car twice, but was able to get out of the car under his own steam.

Meanwhile, Bryce Aron slowed and pitted as the safety car came out, but rejoined the back of the field.

There were spots of rain around the Hamilton Straight, but that didn’t prevent Ayrton Ori from having half a look down the inside of Cian Shields at Copse.

Later on the lap, Voisin made a great move round the outside of his Carlin team-mate Sagrera at Stowe.

He then caught Granfors napping into Maggotts, and moved up to second behind Lebbon.

Shields got past Tommy Smith for P15 at Copse on Lap 6, while team-mate Luke Browning had made his way up from the back to P11 as he did in Race 1.

Voisin was just a few tenths behind Lebbon for several laps, but double-waved yellow flags for Zak Taylor‘s retirement at Brooklands meant he couldn’t send one down the inside of the Elite Motorsport car which had led since the first corner of the race.

Voisin sent it round the outside of Village but was forced wide into The Loop.

The pair collided into Aintree, Voisin losing his front wing and Lebbon picking up a right-rear puncture.

They came across the line to finish first and second, with Granfors closing but just unable to get past Voisin at the line.

With Browning finishing P11, Granfors now leads the Championship as he did after the first visit to Silverstone.

GB3 Championship Silverstone Race 2 Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamLaps/Gap
134Tom LebbonGBRElite Motorsport10 laps
235Callum VoisinGBRCarlin+0.448s
350Joel GranforsSWEFortec Motorsport+0.571s
431Javier SagreraSPACarlin+1.306s
57Roberto FariaBRACarlin+1.747s
653Matthew ReesGBRJHR Developments+2.229s
722Nico ChristodoulouCANArden Motorsport+3.743s
827John BennettGBRElite Motorsport+3.881s
932Alex ConnorGBRArden Motorsport+5.778s
1042Max EstersonUSADouglas Motorsport+6.543s
115Luke BrowningGBRHitech GP+6.843s
1264Nick GilkesCANHillspeed+8.691s
1311Marcos FlackAUSDouglas Motorsport+10.691s
1477David MoralesUSAArden Motorsport+10.843s
156Cian ShieldsGBRHitech GP+13.028s
1616Tommy SmithAUSDouglas Motorsport+14.175s
1743Mikkel GrundtvigDENFortec Motorsport+14.988s
1867James HedleyGBRJHR Developments+15.601s
1968Branden OxleyGBRChris Dittmann Racing+28.148s
2012Ayrton OriUSAChris Dittmann Racing+28.746s
214Bryce AronUSAHitech GPDNF
2221Zak TaylorGBRFortec MotorsportDNF (damage)
238McKenzy CresswellGBRChris Dittmann RacingDNF (damage)
